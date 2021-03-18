Takeaways from Andhra local poll results

There have been a slew of controversies ever since YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was catapulted to power with an overwhelming mandate a couple of years ago. Whether it was his unprecedented complaint against a serving Supreme Court judge, the three-capital formula or his feud with the State Election Commissioner, not to speak of initial hiccups like sand paucity, there has never been a shortage. Nonetheless, the YSRC emerged triumphant in the recent elections to urban local bodies. It was no ordinary victory either. The party swept 73 of the 75 municipalities and all the 11 corporations for which results were declared, garnering a vote share of a little over 52%.

The fact is, controversies apart, there have been as many successes, the most prominent being delivery of welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people through the volunteer system. There can be a debate on the need for a scheme for every section but there can be no doubt about their effectiveness—particularly amid the coronavirus crisis. The handling of the pandemic itself was better than many other states. Initiatives like improving school infrastructure, housing for all, etc., too appear to have played a part. Comfortable wins in Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur and Kurnool may also be interpreted as a vindication of Jagan’s three-capital formula. Notwithstanding legal battles, one could expect the government to move forward on this front soon. The onus is now on Jagan not to let complacency or arrogance seep into either the government or the party.

The other aspect of the polls is the near annihilation of the TDP. Two years in opposition is enough for any party to reclaim some lost ground but the TDP managed the opposite. Its negative approach in demonising Jagan; harping on Amaravati, a lost cause with little public support; the leadership’s failure to groom young Turks and mass leaders; all make it look like a sore loser still. Worse, it has further strengthened perception of it being a party of a particular community. The party needs to be inclusive in spirit for its own sake and that of the state. A government without opposition isn’t good for any democracy.