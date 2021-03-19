STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Financing freebies in Tamil Nadu amid Covid crisis

This year, there is even a promise of a free washing machine for every family card holder.

Published: 19th March 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

The manifestos of both the Dravidian majors have tall promises, especially for women and students, with the parties accusing each other of stealing ideas. While the much-talked-about Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 dole for women family heads, free LPG cylinders or a subsidy on that, and the gold for thali that married women wear have triggered fierce gender discourses on whether there is an institutionalisation of a woman’s role in the Indian household, these promises have also brought out the sword of Damocles from its scabbard and made it hang over the state’s already fragile treasury.

Though the Election Commission’s model code of conduct says that promises by political parties in manifestos must be buttressed by the financial strategy to execute them, there seems to be little light on that. TN has always had a culture of freebies with an eye on the ballot box, from television sets to wet grinders, with the former a veiled revenue model for the party-run channels. This year, there is even a promise of a free washing machine for every family card holder.

How feasible will these be as the state’s revenue deficit has tripled to Rs 65,994 crore during the Covid-induced crisis? A dole of Rs 1,000 per month will cost the exchequer approximately Rs 24,000 crore a year, and if it is Rs 1,500, it would be Rs 36,000 crore a year. Similarly, six free LPG cylinders in a year would cost around Rs 10,000 crore. While there is a risk of sounding elitist when criticising such promises, it is necessary that the manifestos explain the numbers and method of financing them. The opposition DMK has played it safe by giving a 10-year-vision for few of its announcements, while the buoyant ruling party has promised to include “more to the list of current benefits”. Instead of looking at them as freebies, the parties can perhaps use these as an opportunity to increase indigenous production and create a push for the “Make in India” endeavour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp