Significance of a symbolic fight

It was in January 2017 that the eldest of the two girls, just 13 years old, was found dead at the family’s home in Walayar.

Published: 19th March 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mother of the two minor girls who were allegedly raped and found dead in Walayar addressing the public in Kozhikode | File pic (Right) K K Rema

It has been a long and difficult fight for a Kerala mother whose two minor daughters were allegedly raped and murdered four years ago. Faulty investigation, sloppy prosecution and a flawed trial made sure that justice was denied to her and the two girls. Besides, the woman had to battle a relentless slander campaign unleashed by people with political backing and obvious vested interests. The anguished mother has now taken her fight to the political arena by deciding to contest the April 6 Assembly election against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Dharmadom constituency. 

It was in January 2017 that the eldest of the two girls, just 13 years old, was found dead at the family’s home in Walayar. About two months later, her nine-year-old sibling was found dead. Both had been sexually assaulted, it was revealed. In 2019, when a court in Palakkad acquitted all the accused, citing how the prosecution failed to prove the charges, the cover-up was amply exposed. The Kerala HC, which in January this year set aside the verdict and ordered a retrial, too underscored how the entire criminal justice system was compromised, leading to a “mock trial”.

Under pressure, the state government decided to hand over the case to the CBI, but the mother of the girls is not satisfied as there has been no effort to hold police officers responsible for the cover-up accountable. One of the investigating officers, who actively indulged in character assassination, has since been promoted. The mother is on a statewide protest campaign, called Neethi Yatra, to expose the government’s “betrayal”. Her election contest is largely symbolic and she poses no real threat to the CM’s winning prospects, but the significance of her gesture cannot be brushed away.

While the Left Front government kept saying how its sympathies are with the family, its continued silence on the demand to punish the officers guilty of mishandling the investigation raised questions about its intentions. On that count, the mother’s anger is justified, and her fight genuine. She cannot win the election, but every vote she gets will prick the conscience of a system—society and government included—that conspired to deny her justice.

