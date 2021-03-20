Another DFI in the offing, learn from past failures

Yet another Development Finance Institution (DFI) is being set up, and it appears that the government is sticking to the principles of experimenting until something eventually succeeds. Post-independent India has seen several such attempts and here’s a pick of the bunch: IFCI, IDBI, IIBI, ICICI, HDFC and IDFC besides sector-specific institutions like Nabard, Exim Bank, SIDBI—all financing medium-to-long-term infrastructure projects stretching 1-10 years and beyond. While some DFIs survived and are enduring a sober fate, others failed losing obscene amounts as borrowers defaulted payments, wilfully or otherwise.

The proposed state-run National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) will finance up to Rs 5 lakh crore over the next three years. This is roughly 4% of the Rs 120 lakh crore investments on 7,000-odd projects as part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) by 2025. But banks’ ability to finance them is impaired and hence the DFI model as a principal financial institution and a development bank is deemed essential for an economy with $5 trillion GDP aspirations. Previous attempts failed largely due to lack of access to ultra-low cost funds limiting DFIs’ ability to lend at competitive rates. Now, NABFID will have access not only to subsidised credit from traditional sources like the government, RBI, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral and bilateral institutions, it can also tap debt financing through the InvITs and REITS, pension pots, insurance and mutual funds.

Investors will be given a 5/10-year tax holiday to incentivise their long-term commitments and in the process help develop a corporate bond market. The proposed NABFID bonds will also get RBI’s statutory liquidity ratio relaxations, but issuing rupee-denominated bonds will test the central bank’s mettle to avoid derailing the Centre’s borrowing programme. The government should also have alternatives to access low-cost funds in the event of a withdrawal of subsidised credit as happened during the 1990s. Besides, manpower is everything and so is careful selection, and securitisation of projects, the lack of which led to past failures.