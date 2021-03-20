STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Another DFI in the offing, learn from past failures

Besides, manpower is everything and so is careful selection, and securitisation of projects, the lack of which led to past failures.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purpose.

Yet another Development Finance Institution (DFI) is being set up, and it appears that the government is sticking to the principles of experimenting until something eventually succeeds. Post-independent India has seen several such attempts and here’s a pick of the bunch: IFCI, IDBI, IIBI, ICICI, HDFC and IDFC besides sector-specific institutions like Nabard, Exim Bank, SIDBI—all financing medium-to-long-term infrastructure projects stretching 1-10 years and beyond. While some DFIs survived and are enduring a sober fate, others failed losing obscene amounts as borrowers defaulted payments, wilfully or otherwise. 

The proposed state-run National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) will finance up to Rs 5 lakh crore over the next three years. This is roughly 4% of the Rs 120 lakh crore investments on 7,000-odd projects as part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) by 2025. But banks’ ability to finance them is impaired and hence the DFI model as a principal financial institution and a development bank is deemed essential for an economy with $5 trillion GDP aspirations. Previous attempts failed largely due to lack of access to ultra-low cost funds limiting DFIs’ ability to lend at competitive rates. Now, NABFID will have access not only to subsidised credit from traditional sources like the government, RBI, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral and bilateral institutions, it can also tap debt financing through the InvITs and REITS, pension pots, insurance and mutual funds. 

Investors will be given a 5/10-year tax holiday to incentivise their long-term commitments and in the process help develop a corporate bond market. The proposed NABFID bonds will also get RBI’s statutory liquidity ratio relaxations, but issuing rupee-denominated bonds will test the central bank’s mettle to avoid derailing the Centre’s borrowing programme. The government should also have alternatives to access low-cost funds in the event of a withdrawal of subsidised credit as happened during the 1990s. Besides, manpower is everything and so is careful selection, and securitisation of projects, the lack of which led to past failures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp