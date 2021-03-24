STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For transparency in temple management

It is heartening that at long last there is a conscious effort to clean up and run temples as they ought to be.

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple (File Photo)

In the wake of allegations of corruption in the management of temples, not to mention attacks, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a series of corrective measures, the latest being the launch of a comprehensive management system that covers all temples under the control of the endowments department. The objective is to ensure transparency and root out corruption. From that perspective, there can be no doubt that it is a good move.

Any information pertaining to temples, including their assets, income and expenditure, staff and services, among others, can be accessed online. Donations or gifts can also be made online to a specific temple. This ensures public scrutiny and may go some way in making temple staff accountable. The recent Kanaka Durga temple episode wherein 16 employees were suspended for irregularities unearthed in searches by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) brought to light what was always known—rot in the management of the famous hill shrine.

It is heartening that at long last there is a conscious effort to clean up and run temples as they ought to be. Nonetheless, one needs to take a hard look at the larger picture to find a lasting solution to the vexed issue of management of temples. More government control is surely not the answer but at the same time, those vociferously opposing it must come up with a viable alternative. All the major temples in the state are run by trusts, with members appointed by the government. Notwithstanding allegations from time to time, the efficient manner in which the Tirumala temple is being run shows that this system, despite its faults, has been working. The moot question is why aren’t other major temples being run the same way?

The problem lies in accountability and quality of people heading the temple administrations. Political interference is largely to blame for this as it has become quite common in appointments. Involvement of respected spiritual leaders and locals is an option that must be explored and trusts must have devout people with impeccable character, not career politicians. Unless these issues are resolved, a permanent solution will continue to be elusive.

