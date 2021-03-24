SC loan waiver ruling balances business, consumer interests

The Supreme Court has finally drawn stumps on the interest waiver issue nearly a year after the RBI first announced a three-month loan moratorium (extended to six months) but was challenged like a dose of salts. Tuesday’s verdict against a batch of petitions has several parts. First up, the SC refused a blanket interest waiver on loans, but allowed waiver of interest-on-interest.

Any amount recovered from borrowers will be refunded. Perhaps going by the principle of equality, it further directed the government to extend the compound interest waiver to all borrowers and not just those with a loan outstanding of less than Rs 2 crore preferred by the Centre. The SC also dismissed pleas seeking extension of loan moratorium beyond six months (August 2020) and lifted its previous ruling preventing banks from classifying bad loans. This ends uncertainty on actual NPAs, which some estimate to be at least Rs 1 lakh crore more than the current statistics. Lastly, sticking to its jurisdiction, the Bench decided against granting sector-wise reliefs, and humbly noted that economic policy and financial package (stimulus) weren’t its turf.

In all, the SC’s ruling balanced business and consumer interests as a total interest waiver sets a bad precedent diluting credit culture and importantly could collapse the entire banking system. Per estimates, a total interest waiver could cost over Rs 6 lakh crore to banks and financial institutions. On the other hand, waiving compound interest is relatively inexpensive at about Rs 15,000 crore. Given that the government has already provided for about Rs 5,500 crore, it only needs to spend an extra Rs 7,000-8,500 crore.

That said, temporary measures like the loan moratorium introduced to tide over the pandemic were designed to save all stakeholders from economic ruin. Almost every country announced it and though the intent was good, unfortunately, it landed both the RBI and government in a pickle. Universally, interest payments, including compound interest, are seldom waived under a moratorium. But given the extraordinary circumstances, the government should have exercised powers under the Disaster Management Act, granting a waiver at least on penal interest at the very beginning to avoid the discomfort and embarrassment.