Vaccination for more, our best bet against form-shifting enemy

As a second wave of Covid-19 erupts across India, more viciously in economically active cities, the decision to open up vaccination to all above 45, irrespective of their health condition, is a welcome move. Vaccination is our best hope against a form-shifting enemy—debates on efficacy and likely side-effects aside. This early expansion of the recipient population who qualify for a jab is particularly significant. Bringing in the 45+ segment will help ensure that the working population, which is out and about, can now have a shield. Coupled with the increase in the gap between the two shots, this can make a larger section of India’s 1.3 billion population less vulnerable. It, of course, depends on the population to come forward and take the jab, and not lower their mask thereafter.

A wider recipient pool also helps lower chances of wastage. Karnataka is perhaps the only state that has used up the vaccine allocated to it, and is running short. Once opened, a vax vial needs to be used up within four hours. Only some PHCs in Punjab and Tamil Nadu initially showed the flexibility to offer it to any member of the queueing public who was willing to take a jab. Central regulation and monitoring is not essentially bad, particularly when there are errant states, but too much of it is counter-productive. The states should have the flexibility to decide on or add their own priority groups, based on their own separate surge analyses.

Younger people in many parts of the world are being given the option of vaccination. Also the private sector should be incentivised to source the vaccines directly, and both the government and private players must be allowed to charge those willing to pay. More options, like bridging trials for vaccines other than Covishield and Covaxin, should be opened up. It’s an evolving science. Meanwhile, we wait to see a single shot Covid-19 vaccine that covers all bases.