STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Tirupati bypoll: An acid test for Andhra Opposition

The bypoll is indeed an acid test, not for the YSRC, but for the opposition.

Published: 30th March 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

Poll fever has gripped Andhra Pradesh again even before the dust settled after elections to panchayats and municipalities. All eyes are on the April 17 by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha (SC reserved) constituency, which was necessitated due to the untimely demise of sitting YSRC MP Balli Durgaprasad Rao last year. On the face of it, it looks like a walk in the park for the YSRC, which is riding high on its landslide in the local polls. So confident is it of its candidate Goorumurthy’s win that it is eyeing an over three lakh majority—up from 2.28 lakh in 2019.

There are many things going for it, the most important being Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity and the delivery of welfare schemes. Besides, it won the seat in 2014 too garnering a 47.84% vote share and increased it to 55.03% in 2019. To turn the tide would be a Herculean task for the opposition. The TDP, which has fielded time-tested candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, will be going into the fray with its back to the wall after a string of defeats from 2019 to the more recent local polls. Nonetheless, determined to put up a strong fight, it has deputed 170 in-charges and coordinators. Party insiders believe it could be a moral victory if the TDP can at least bring down the winning margin of the YSRC, which has an unassailable lead among SCs who constitute a major chunk of the voters.

The BJP-Jana Sena combine could also dent the TDP’s prospects. The alliance has fielded former Karnataka chief secretary Ratna Prabha and has been carrying on a campaign centred around the Centre’s programmes. In 2019, the BJP managed just 16,000-odd votes. This time, it hopes actor Pawan Kalyan’s charisma could do wonders. It will be a massive boost for the party if it can come runners-up. That may, however, be difficult given the deep dissatisfaction people have over its failed promises dating back to the bifurcation of the state, not to forget the rising fuel prices. But more importantly, the fissures within the alliance could nullify all its strategies. The bypoll is indeed an acid test, not for the YSRC, but for the opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati bypoll YSRC TDP BJP Lok Sabha
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp