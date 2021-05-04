STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The intent behind sharp court whiplash

The SC had last week advised High Courts to refrain from making unnecessary and sharp off-the-cuff remarks during hearings as they might have serious ramifications.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Sharp court language does make for colourful copy, but at times it is intended to sensitise litigants on the gravity of the situation and not to be taken at face value.

One such instance was the headline-grabbing statement the other day by the Delhi High Court, which sought from the Delhi government an instance of any Central, state or local administration official obstructing the pick up of medical oxygen, adding: "We will hang them, we won’t spare anyone!"

Yet, when in the subsequent hearing a specific instance of four Delhi-bound cryogenic tankers being stopped by Rajasthan was flagged, the Bench, instead of requisitioning the hangman, asked the Centre to ease the bottleneck. Rajasthan though is yet to yield, as the state has a different perspective.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Rajasthan in the SC last Friday, said the tankers were not blocked but requisitioned to cater to remote destinations within the state. He appeared rather reluctant to go to the Delhi HC Bench to set the record straight and get the order revised despite the SC’s prodding.

Shocked by the recent deaths tied to oxygen scarcity in Delhi, the flustered HC has now ordered the Centre to honour its commitment of delivering 490 MT of oxygen each day with immediate effect. That figure is about 100 MT more than the current supply.

"Much water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. Enough is enough," the Bench observed, warning failure to provide full quota could attract contempt of court proceedings. How soon the Centre will be able to augment supply without choking other states remains to be seen.

The SC had last week advised High Courts to refrain from making unnecessary and sharp off-the-cuff remarks during hearings as they might have serious ramifications. On balance, it added, "We must not be so fragile as to get offended by them."

Yet, the Election Commission of India approached the SC to clear its name following the Madras HC holding it singularly responsible for the Covid spread and saying its officials could be hauled up for murder. But the SC fobbed off the poll panel, saying oral observations are as important as written orders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court COVID19 Oxygen Delhi oxygen
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp