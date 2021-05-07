STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battling pandemic in Andhra Pradesh

These measures are much needed as the situation in the state is far from satisfactory, particularly in Visakhapatnam and Nellore.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

The Andhra Pradesh government, which appeared keen on holding Inter exams till last week, has not only deferred the same but also redrawn its strategy to contain the Covid second wave. Galvanising the administrative apparatus, it has imposed partial curfew - a euphemism for lockdown - from May 5 to 18 with relaxation given for six hours from 6 am every day.

This is expected to break the chain to an extent. In taking these steps, it is not just following in the footsteps of other states. The action plan also takes into account a host of challenges like shortage of vaccines, oxygen, ventilators and beds among others.

These measures are much needed as the situation in the state is far from satisfactory, particularly in Visakhapatnam and Nellore. Recent incidents of deaths due to disruption in oxygen supply in a couple of hospitals in Anantapur district show we are walking on a knife's edge.

Amid this grim scenario, some private hospitals are seeking to mint money while many others are forcibly discharging patients fearing the depletion of oxygen supplies. It is fitting that the government is cracking the whip on these blood suckers.

Similarly, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy must be appreciated for bringing Covid treatment under the ambit of the state health insurance scheme, Aarogyasri, and making it completely free. It is also a matter of satisfaction that the government has ramped up testing dramatically, clocking over 1.1 lakh a day. As the positivity rate is a little over 6 per cent, tracing primary contacts and opening more Covid care centres will go a long way in checking virus spread.

But as everyone knows, it is only through mass vaccination that this can be effectively tackled. Several states, including Andhra, have come up with their own strategies. The Jagan government is prioritising the vaccination of the 45+.

Here, we would like to suggest that the state explore the possibility of using its vast healthcare staff and volunteers. Because, many are unable to understand how to register on the CoWin website and are walking in for vaccination, resulting in serpentine queues causing inconvenience to the aged and the physically challenged. This is time for out-of-box ideas.

