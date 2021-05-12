STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Govt is turning a Nelson’s eye to sinking economy

Despite the smaller numbers, the unemployment rate still shot up to 8% compared to 6.5% in the previous month.

Published: 12th May 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Recession, Economy, Loss

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The data on jobs for April is in, and it is not a pretty picture. The pandemic’s rampage was at its peak last month, and the continuing lockdowns have taken a heavy toll. Employment numbers have been worse than expected. The Labour Participation Rate (LPR)—the number of people who are available for employment as compared to those who have given up and left the labour market—dropped sharply in April to 39.98%, the lowest level since May 2020. The Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE) said the LPR fell for a third straight month as state after state, attempting to combat the transmission of the virus, imposed full-scale or partial lockdowns. 

In sheer numbers, the labour force in April shrank by 1.1 million to a total of 424.6 million, compared to March. Despite the smaller numbers, the unemployment rate still shot up to 8% compared to 6.5% in the previous month. CMIE data further showed that the cream of the workforce—salaried employees—lost 3.4 million jobs in April; and over three months, February to April, job losses totalled a whopping 8.6 million. Sadly, the farm sector accounted for 70% of the jobs lost. It is a double whammy. Besides the hit of the pandemic, April is a lean month between the rabi and kharif seasons.  

It is unfortunate that the writing on the wall is lost to government pundits. With daily infections still exceeding 3.5 lakh a day, and India expected to touch a million Covid deaths by August, it was indeed jarring to hear Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tell a meeting of industrialists in Kolkata two weeks ago: “2020 was about Covid, but 2021 shall not be about Covid, in spite of the second wave. I want to assure you.” Pointing to the steps taken by the government, she said, “Revival was happening, is happening and will continue to happen.” The truth is vehicle registrations are the lowest in nine months, and dozens of auto plants have laid off labour and shut their assembly lines for temporary periods. And one has a sinking feeling that the worst is yet to come.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp