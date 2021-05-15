STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead

Given the government’s absolute bungling of the Covid-19 second wave, its claim on vaccine availability will have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

Amid an acute shortage of vaccines, which has forced many state governments to defer the immunisation process of people in the 18-44 age group, the assurance by the Centre that by August-December more than 200 crore vaccine doses would be available is a welcome relief. The government said it had made this projection based on data submitted to it by eight manufacturers, mostly local. If this projected vaccine availability actually happens, then the country with a population of 130 crore will not only be immunised but India could be in a position to export the surplus vaccines as well. But given the government’s absolute bungling of the Covid-19 second wave, its claim on vaccine availability will have to be taken with a pinch of salt. Long before production of the vaccines actually started, a comprehensive plan should have been put in place taking into account factors such as demand, supply and capacity. It is clear from the current shortage that there was no such plan.

But a more pertinent issue is: Can this massive ramping up of capacity actually happen in this very tight time frame of August-December? Many experts believe it will be a humungous task for two reasons. One, the capacity augmentation will depend a lot on the availability of raw material, which is mostly imported. Second, experts point out that production of vaccines is a highly complex and time-consuming process. Even if funds are made available in adequate measure, it can take up to months to ramp up production on a large scale. Given this scenario, many are of the view that the government must import vaccines quickly. Negotiations are already on with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. But at least one of these manufacturers is understood to be insisting on an indemnity clause wherein the company is not held liable for any death due to its vaccine. The government will have to weigh all the pros and cons before taking this call as it is a highly emotive and politically sensitive issue. Many Western nations where these three vaccine brands are available have agreed to this indemnity. The government must consult various stakeholders, experts and opposition parties before taking a decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Coronavirus India Central government NDA government vaccination COVID19
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp