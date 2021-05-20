STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome all-party panel in Tamil Nadu

That apart, the panel comprises representatives from the Congress, BJP, VCK and CPM.

Published: 20th May 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dr C Vijayabaskar

C Vijayabaskar, health minister in the outgoing AIADMK government, will represent his party on the panel led by Stalin

Continuing with his bipartisan approach, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday constituted a 13-member all-party advisory committee of MLAs to fight the Covid. The idea apparently is to bring the collective wisdom of all stakeholders to the table to sharpen the administrative response to the pandemic. That Tamil Nadu perhaps is the only state to have such a panel—at a time when no other party wants to share the optics of providing relief to the people—shows the maturing of Stalin into a confident leader who puts the welfare of the state over individual glory. What is indeed significant is the inclusion of the AIADMK, the DMK’s arch-enemy, in the committee. C Vijayabaskar, health minister in the outgoing AIADMK government, will represent his party on the panel led by Stalin. This does not mean that their mutual animosity is waning; it only indicates that they can still do business within the framework of democracy.

That apart, the panel comprises representatives from the Congress, BJP, VCK and CPM. The other interesting factor is the inclusion of Vaiko’s MDMK, which was forced to fight on the DMK’s rising sun symbol in the April elections, and a few small parties like the Puratchi Bharatham, which is an AIADMK ally. This is perhaps the first time in ages that small parties in the state will get to have a say in policymaking. Giving elected leaders, irrespective of their place on the Assembly benches, equal space to tackle something as massive as a pandemic is a welcome confidence-building measure. It would hopefully create positive vibes and build public morale to fight the virus, while not indulging in dressing up of data to suit political conveniences.Within the first 100 days of his rule, Stalin is busy delivering on his poll promises while focusing on consolidating the goodwill of the electorate. Of course, he could look to encash the IOUs he is accumulating with smaller parties in the long run. The panel could also give him an out if the sneaky bug were to play further mischief. Who says democracy does not lend itself to good politics?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin DMK AIADMK all-party advisory committee
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp