When sports stars fall from grace

It was meant to celebrate those unique athletes who have the style, swagger and ability to beat fellow human beings in a grappling contest.

Published: 25th May 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

Sunday was World Wrestling Day. It was meant to celebrate those unique athletes who have the style, swagger and ability to beat fellow human beings in a grappling contest. In India, the sport has a special significance. Independent India’s first individual Olympic medal came in wrestling. In the new millennium, the sport received a bigger push that was rewarded when Sushil Kumar rose to the top to put the country on the world wrestling map. Not once but twice did he win a medal at the Summer Games (2008 and 2012). Sushil had transcended sport. What he did inspired scores more to pick it up. The wrestling mat became a natural calling card thanks to him. Dreams, his medals showed, can be fulfilled. In short, Sunday should have been a celebration of Sushil’s career. Instead, as dawn gave way to summer sunshine, a video clip offered the first glimpse of the star wrestler’s fall from grace. He had been paraded, face concealed by a nondescript towel, by the cops after a more than two-week journey from state to state as he evaded the authorities. 

There is a sense of pathos whenever a sportsperson falls. The romanticism of a sportsperson’s rise is magical. Their rise is a reminder that the impossible is possible, that one can triumph despite everything stacked against them. Sportspersons are icons. They are not meant to go astray and mix with the wrong and evil. They are supposed to play by life’s manual. When Tiger Woods was detained ‘driving under the influence’ or when Mike Tyson was imprisoned or back home when Paan Singh Tomar was marauding the ravines of Chambal or Oscar Pistorius … the cathartic reaction always was more of disbelief than anger. Because sportspersons are turned into demi-gods and considered the living personification of all that’s good. Call it quirk of fate or fit of rage or a lapse of judgement, everything can change within seconds. Sushil’s story is no different. In the twilight of his career, he has gone astray. It’s a story straight out of Greek mythology. Overcome by the excitement of flying, Icarus flew too close to the sun. It resulted in his death. What’s the fate that awaits Sushil?

