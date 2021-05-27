STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toxic ‘us vs them’ atmosphere will take India backwards

The fact that the police landed up in large numbers clearly pointed towards intimidating the social media company’s leadership and employees.

Published: 27th May 2021

Even before the political controversy over the CBI’s arrest of four TMC leaders, including two ministers, in the Narada scam could die down, another one has cropped up over the Delhi Police’s “visit” to Twitter’s offices in New Delhi and Gurugram. The fact that the police landed up in large numbers clearly pointed towards intimidating the social media company’s leadership and employees. The police action smacked of one-sidedness. It followed a complaint lodged by the Congress party that a fake toolkit had been created by the BJP to target it. The toolkit was tweeted by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, prompting Twitter to tag it as “manipulated media”. While some parts of the toolkit are genuine, and this has been acknowledged by the Congress itself, it claims that the more damaging portions have been created by the BJP in order to defame the party. While the police is yet to send a notice to Patra or the BJP, it has been prompt in asking two Congress leaders to join the investigation.

The CBI’s arrest of the TMC leaders earlier while sparing the BJP ones who are also accused in the case was clearly dictated by politics. The selectiveness of the CBI was commented upon by the Supreme Court on Tuesday when it turned down the investigating agency’s petition seeking judicial custody of the arrested leaders. The CBI’s action was preceded by unnecessary visits by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to families of BJP workers killed allegedly by TMC cadres, kicking up a round of accusations between him and the Trinamool leadership. The Governor’s actions were driven by political motives. All these controversies are wholly unnecessary, although not surprising. They are the outcome of the ‘us and them’ phenomenon that has characterised not only politics in recent times, but personal relationships as well. Everything is seen through the prism of politics, ideologies, religious beliefs and caste. The divisiveness is such that it splits people even in death. This was seen when TV journalist Rohit Sardana died of Covid-19. There were some who clearly did not regret his death, all because of his political leaning towards the right. This highly toxic atmosphere is bound to take the country backwards.

