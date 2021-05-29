BCCI must take care of domestic players

In 2017/2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) became rich. Very, very rich. The BCCI laughed its way to the bank after selling TV rights for all bilateral international and domestic cricket in the country apart from the Indian Premier League.

It got over Rs 6,000 crore for home series and domestic cricket and a touch over Rs 16,300 crore (roughly USD 2.5 billion) for the IPL. Suffice to say they are the richest cricket board in the world. With this much money at its disposal, players, even those plying their trade away from the glare in domestic cricket, will have expected a pay hike.

Or much-needed reforms, including a contract system. Scores of them have not been paid gross revenue since 2018. A few of the stories as narrated in this newspaper in recent days paint a depressing picture. Some of the domestic players, without IPL contracts, have had to play local club cricket in the UK for 150 pounds a week to pay their bills back home in India.

It's a damning indictment of the status quo at play. If you are an elite men’s cricketer or have an IPL contract, you will not struggle but if you are just a domestic cricketer, then you will have to fight for your survival seems to be the tone.

That this isn’t just a recent issue but a historical one is another interesting point. "Never understood the delayed payment system in first-class cricket. This has been happening for ages now. We never complain but if we do, people think we are arrogant and asking for favours," wrote Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami on Twitter.

This is why former and current players were happy after Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI president. He was, after all, 'one of their own'. However, not much has changed. State units are yet to get their money.

The compensation for players has not been paid. Even the ones who have seen their pay cheques are struggling because the curtailed season didn’t have the Ranji Trophy - the big money-earner for players without 'regular jobs'.

The Board needs to think about a pay hike or a meritorious contract system. After all, it’s the players who make the game.