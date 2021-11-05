STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Puneeth's noble gesture inspires fans even in death

The fact that the actor has given sight to four people has further motivated socially conscious citizens to pledge their eyes.

Published: 05th November 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

In death, Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar has inspired his legion of fans to take up a noble cause: donation of eyes. Ever since his death last week, there is a rush at hospitals and eye banks with citizens signing up to donate their eyes. The fact that the actor has given sight to four people has further motivated socially conscious citizens to pledge their eyes. Like his father, Dr Rajkumar, who was one of the early campaigners for eye donation and even has an eye bank named after him, Puneeth has turned into a catalyst for change, and could help bridge the demand-supply gap, as thousands await their turn for corneal transplants and surgeries. Tragically, a couple of his fans pledged their eyes before ending their lives. By and large, India has not been a giving nation in matters of organ donation, curtailed by traditions and beliefs. To worsen matters, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit donation of organs, given the high level of suspicion about the cause of death. Doctors say there is a 70% to 80% drop in the number of people pledging their eyes and organs, only making the wait list of needy patients longer. Jeevasarthakathe, which oversees organ transplants in Karnataka, reported only double-digit donations in the two Covid years.

Yet, of late, nodal agencies for organ donation report a growing awareness that has spread even to rural parts of the country, especially in Karnataka. There is a heartening change, no doubt influenced by social media and celebrities’ endorsements. More needs to be done to raise awareness levels on the process of donation, right from signing up to ensuring that organs are harvested in the stipulated time slot after death. Often, grieving families raise objections and need to be counselled in the delicate period following the death of a loved one. These days, celebrities play a leading role in furthering such a cause. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation has reported pledges for donation running into lakhs after Bollywood gave the initiative a huge impetus. Likewise, Sandalwood should also sign up for it, following in the footsteps of late Sanchari Vijay and the Rajkumar family. Power Star Puneeth certainly used his power for an important cause, and mass reverence for the first family of Kannada cinema can be fruitfully channelised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar RIP Puneeth Rajkumar organ donation Eye donation
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp