Caste census tied to Tamil Nadu sub-quota 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed a 10.5% sub-quota provided to the Vanniyar community by the Tamil Nadu government. The legislation, providing for a sub-quota within the 20% reservation for the MBC communities in the state, was passed hurriedly by the House just hours before polls for the Assembly were notified earlier this year.

Seen as a bid by the then ruling AIADMK to woo voters of the Vanniyar community, who are dominant in the northern districts of the state, the legislation was seen as a political gamble on the part of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who risked alienating voters from the other MBC communities whose share of the 20% reservation was reduced to 7% and 2.5%. Particularly aggrieved were members of the Thevar community, who are dominant in the southern districts. In the Assembly polls, it appeared that the gamble had failed: The DMK swept the northern districts and dominated the delta and south, with only the west remaining as solace for the AIADMK. Subsequently, the DMK government in July issued an order implementing the sub-quota, the provision of which was challenged by multiple parties.

The court’s verdict zeroes in on multiple infirmities—some obvious—that riddled the legislation. The court quashed the sub-quota on primarily three grounds: first, the state was not competent to enact such a law when the 102nd constitutional amendment (which removed from states the power to include and exclude BC communities) was still in force; second, the legislation discriminates on the basis of caste by treating one as a separate class “while treating similar castes differently”; third, the quota was provided without an iota of data to show backwardness or inadequate representation. The state government, which defended the law by citing population data from 1983, has said it will appeal. However, it is clear that for any such quota to be provided and to stand legal and moral scrutiny, a caste census must be undertaken, a bullet neither Dravidian major seems willing to bite. In the absence of a census, such laws risk being dismissed as cynical, half-baked bids aimed at nothing more than winning elections.