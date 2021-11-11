Padma awards for the unsung achievers of India

What do little-known environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma, octogenarian Mohammed Sharif and street vendor Harekala Hajabba have in common with the late ministers in the Narendra Modi government, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, or celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami? All of them are recipients of the latest edition of the Padma awards, among the most prestigious civilian honours in the country. Gowda has planted more than 30,000 saplings in her native village, Manjamma battled poverty and abuse to become a folk dancer, Sharif has performed the last rites of thousands of unclaimed dead bodies, and Hajabba set up a school for underprivileged children with his meagre savings from selling oranges on the road.

Until 2017, Gowda, Manjamma, Sharif and Hajabba, to name just a few of the ordinary and unknown citizens who won the Padma awards this year, would never have dreamt of rubbing shoulders with the country’s elite in the ornate and cavernous halls of Rashtrapati Bhawan. That year, the government launched a website to receive nominations for the awards, making the exercise transparent. But more than the nomination itself, the government changed the selection process, expanding the bouquet of recipients outside the usual politicians, bureaucrats, celebrities, Lutyens’ courtiers and lobbyists to include ordinary do-gooders and change-makers. In effect, the year marked the beginning of the democratisation of the Padma awards.

Until now, it was well known in Delhi’s elite circles that other than the real achievers, months of lobbying, networking and under-the-table dealings could land one the Padma awards. The credit for this rather revolutionary shift has to be given to the current government. In providing a level playing field, the Centre has given due recognition to the work of those in the margins. Law minister Kiren Rijiju was not off the mark when he tweeted after the presentation ceremony that the awards could now be called the People’s Padma. No wonder the loudest applause was reserved for the likes of Gowda, who received her honour barefooted and clad in traditional attire.