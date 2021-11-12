STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Start preparing for next T20 World Cup

A new regime is in place led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:54 AM

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India batting heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R)

India’s last global title was in 2013. They were in two finals—2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy, and three semifinals—2015 and 2019 World Cup and 2016 T20 World Cup. For a team that practically drives cricket worldwide, these are modest figures at ICC white-ball events. This T20 World Cup perhaps was one of the worst possible performances and the failure to get out of the Super 12s can’t be dismissed as a blip. Serious introspection is needed.

A new regime is in place led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. India should look to build a team capable of challenging top teams in next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. With less than one year to go for the showpiece event, they should look at identifying trends and get the mix right. If required, they should not hesitate to drop stars.

What great T20 teams do is define roles clearly, which was one of the reasons why India looked confused in the desert. Is K L Rahul going to be an opener or a spin hitter? Will Ishan Kishan be used as an opener or a floater? Will R Ashwin be an option in Australia; if not will the New Zealand matches be his last in India colours…? They may even have to start embracing the English model of giving their multi-format players (Rishabh Pant, Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah to name a few) a break from ODIs and the odd Test to keep them fresh for T20Is in the build-up to Australia. The schedule is going to be unforgiving for the next 12 months. Perhaps the three-match T20I series against New Zealand would be an ideal platform to launch their T20 World Cup quest.

The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel are in line to make their debut. They cannot have any passengers and the message should be loud and clear—perform or perish. In 2007, then new skipper M S Dhoni was very keen to have his own team and led it to victory. If Rohit is to give himself the best chance of an encore in 2022, the planning has to begin next week.

