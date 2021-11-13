STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt’s Mullaperiyar dam cover-up

Published: 13th November 2021 06:53 AM

A ministerial delegation of Tamil Nadu led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan visiting the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki on Friday | Express

The Kerala government’s handling of the latest Mullaperiyar imbroglio has laid bare its weaknesses—clueless ministers, lack of coordination between various departments, and the propensity to hide facts from the public. If the order to cut 15 trees downstream of the dam to facilitate the strengthening of the baby dam is at the heart of the fresh controversy, what followed has only added to the government’s embarrassment. While the order was first frozen and then cancelled and chief wildlife warden Bennichan P Thomas, who issued the order, was suspended, it’s the way the ministers squabbled—betraying their ignorance and incompetence—and departments blamed each other that stood out in the whole episode.

The fact is the order dated November 5 was the culmination of months-long deliberations among senior officials of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Yet, the ministers concerned in Kerala claimed they were not aware of the discussions. While water resources minister Roshy Augustine said no meeting took place, forest minister A K Saseendran admitted he was in the dark about the decision taken by a senior official. Documents indicate otherwise. CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the interstate river waters portfolio, has not uttered a word, though the matter rocked the Assembly for three days in a row. He left it to the ministers to handle the fallout, with disastrous consequences.

While allowing the controversy to snowball is not in the interest of either state, the Kerala government must realise attempts to cover up and leaving an important matter like this in the hands of clueless ministers will only harm its cause. Its stated position in the issue has been: ‘Water for TN and safety for Kerala’. Strengthening the baby dam is a proposal that was approved in principle by the apex court. It is also a step that addresses Kerala’s concern for safety. Management and upkeep of the dam are not just a matter of political decisions any longer. They are also part of the SC’s directions. Instead of succumbing to emotional factors, the government needs to logically analyse facts and take a decision that will help the state’s cause. Kerala wants a new dam and insists only that will satisfy its concerns. It must fight for its cause legally, not politically. But it must also convince TN that its plans will not betray the neighbouring state’s interests in any way.
 

