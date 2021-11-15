Coal got a breather from India at climate summit

After two weeks of tough UN negotiations on climate change in Glasgow that got extended by a day, the 26th conference of its kind produced a compromise agreement where India had the last word. It insisted on softening the language on eliminating coal-based power production, saying developing nations had the right to use the leftover carbon budget, which is the quantity of CO2 the world can release before it reaches the global warming threshold of 1.5°C. The Earth will witness catastrophe if it heats up beyond 1.5°C of pre-industrialisation levels. This was the first time the UN pressed for reduction of fossil fuels. India’s objection had support from China and other coal-intensive economies. In the end, a word in a sentence on ‘phasing out’ of unabated use of coal power was changed to ‘phasing down’, bringing the curtains down on the hard-fought deal.

There is no denying that the present mess is largely because of the profligacy of rich nations that powered up their economic engines over the years using dirty energy. India emerged as the voice of the global south that requires cost-effective resources to lift millions out of poverty. It had already demanded ample climate finance from developed countries for a quick switch to green energy, and made its net-zero commitment by 2070 conditional to ironclad guarantees of funds. However, rich nations failed to keep their promise made in 2009 to provide $100 billion per year from 2020 as climate finance, but reset the target to $500 billion by 2025. All nations agreed on a yearly review of their pledges to incrementally improve them. Further, new rules were incorporated for greater scrutiny of emissions reporting to prevent fudging.

However, a lot more needs to be done to save the planet. While pledges before COP26 were to keep emissions at 52.4 gigatonnes by 2030, it came down to 41.9 at the summit, which would work out to 1.8°C warming. That is not good enough as the required figure is 26.6 if we are to not exceed 1.5°C. As for India, it needs to shake up its coal basket to stay within acceptable limits.