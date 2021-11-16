Prediction-belying World Cup goes Oz way

There’s a fine margin between victory and defeat. The shorter the format, the more unpredictable it gets. No wonder the world of T20 is getting more and more open. It’s giving smaller teams with a little bit of skill and aptitude hopes of excelling. This World Cup T20 that belied all predictions is perhaps testimony to that. The best teams did advance, but once in the knockouts, there’s no coming back to life.

The semifinals and the final revealed the complexities of predictions. England, the favourite and a supposedly indomitable team, lost in the semifinals to New Zealand, a group bereft of superstars but with enough utility bits-and-pieces players who believe in the collective. Pakistan, who turned bigger favourites after their first match against India, exited as well, losing to Australia, a team trying to find its aura of invincibility of the noughties. In the final, they managed to win comprehensively despite a poor start, thanks to old warrior David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who found his rhythm in the end.

One common narrative that seems to debunk the above—the unpredictability of the game—appears to be the toss. In most matches, winning the toss and batting second have proved decisive. More so with matches that were closely and keenly contested. Take for instance, both the semifinals—between England and New Zealand, and Australia and Pakistan. It has been a common narrative in T20 that chasing under the lights is always a tested method to overhaul targets, big and small. In the desert, the venues helped chasing teams because of the dew factor. In a game where one over or one 15-ball cameo can determine the outcome, external factors like dew would definitely give the edge.

The toss certainly played its part but in the end, the innings of Warner and Marsh secured Australia their first men’s T20 World Cup. Though social media is abuzz about Australia’s resurrection, perhaps it will take more time and a little more consistency before this team can be compared to the indomitable sides of Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting.