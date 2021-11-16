Synergy among states in taking on Maoist menace

The Gadchiroli encounter may have dealt a body blow to the Maoist movement and its future in the country. Milind Teltumbde, a top Maoist leader, was one among the 26 who were gunned down in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone after an elite commando force combed through the region on Saturday. The loss of Teltumbde is critical considering he was a Central Committee member and that the CPI (Maoist) has lost one too many of their top leaders in the last few months. Akkiraju Hargopal, known as RK, had died of chronic illness in a Chhattisgarh forest last month.

A Central Committee member, he was instrumental in operating the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, turning it into a deadly force for the banned outfit in the 1990s and 2000s. Last week, Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, a senior Politburo member, was arrested in Jharkhand. He had played a major role in the merger of MCCI with CPI (M-L) People’s War, which led to the birth of CPI (Maoist) back in 2004. More importantly, Teltumbde’s death may cripple the Naxal group’s plans in urban India as the slain leader aimed to take the armed struggle to different parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. He was wanted in the Elgar Parishad case while his brother Anand Teltumbde is currently in jail over the same issue.

The relentless operations of the security forces against the Maoists have paid dividends. Central Committee members apart, the outlawed outfit is consistently losing its cadre due to the efforts of the forces in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha. Besides, recruitments are declining and the Maoist outfit has found it difficult to keep its force motivated with finances running dry. Allegations of embezzlement of funds, reports of poor treatment of cadre as well as rising surrenders have hurt the outfit. Recently, over 20 cadre gave themselves up before the Odisha Police, which has an attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy. The interesting synergy among multiple states ruled by various parties in taking the Maoist challenge head-on is a welcome development that will enhance national security and integrity.