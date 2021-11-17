STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Investor base widens, but make retail G-secs a bit more attractive

Nine months after the proposal was first briefed out, India’s $1.1 trillion sovereign bond market has finally opened up to individuals last week.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The RBI Retail Direct scheme allows retail investors to buy Government Securities (G-Secs) from the central bank. Essentially, it entitles individuals to lend to the government head-on, unlike in the past when intermediaries like banks, insurance companies or mutual fund houses would subscribe to the gilts or government bonds on behalf of customers. The government's debt manager, that is the RBI, auctions G-Secs every Friday and registered users can buy these risk-free bonds at no additional costs. The response so far seems encouraging. 

Clearly, it widens the investor base for the government, which is set to borrow a massive `12 lakh crore this fiscal, whereas for individuals, it offers an alternative assuring capital safety with steady returns if held-to-maturity. Currently, there are over 97 outstanding G-Secs with tenures ranging between three months and 40 years. However, just about 15 are being traded in the secondary market and though there’s no credit risk as the government seldom defaults, gilts come with an interest rate risk. 

That’s because interest paid on national debt is market determined and every time inflation heats up, bond holders demand higher yields to compensate for the loss of purchasing power. The longer-dated the bond, the greater the yield they demand to outrun inflation. But the RBI has all the power to overrule market sentiment and talk down bond yields, just like it did last year when it deployed its most potent policy tool—yield curve control. In the process, it helped the government borrow at a 16-year low rate, leaving bondholders miffed. In other words, interest earned will likely be no better than conventional savings schemes and bank deposits, whose returns are nesting in the negative territory, thanks to sticky inflation. If anything, G-Secs are one bit less attractive, as unlike traditional small savings products that offer tax benefits (even mutual funds to an extent), any meaningful gains on G-Secs are taxable and need parity.  
 

