Amaravati ruling will have far-reaching implications for AP

Amaravati, the supposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, is back in the headlines with a Division Bench of the High Court commencing daily hearing on petitions challenging the Jagan government’s legislations that seek to create three capitals—legislative in Amaravati, executive in Visakhapatnam and judicial in Kurnool. The hearing began on a controversial note with the government seeking recusal of two of the judges on the three-member Bench as they own plots in Amaravati. The court, though, deemed it fit to reject the request, notwithstanding the Code of Ethics adopted by the apex court and numerous precedents.

Without casting aspersions on the court, we would like to point out that this has the potential to cast a shadow of doubt on the final verdict. However, irrespective of which way the ruling goes, the case has larger implications. It has been 84 years since the Sri Bagh Agreement was sealed between coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema leaders. Amid this Amaravati row, everyone seems to have forgotten about it. It was a pact made to bring onboard Rayalaseema to form a separate Andhra province, which finally came into existence in 1953. The essence of the agreement was that the capital would be in Rayalaseema and the High Court in coastal Andhra.

Accordingly, in 1953, Kurnool was made the capital. With the merger of Telangana, subsequently, the capital and the court too moved to Hyderabad. The separation of Telangana in 2014 brought Andhra back to square one. Unfortunately, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu bulldozed Amaravati down the throat of the state and equally regrettably, the then opposition leader and present CM Jagan agreed to it, albeit with a few caveats.

The three-capital formula does honour the Sri Bagh pact in part, if it were to be upheld. But then, Amaravati farmers will have to be compensated for the lands they surrendered. On the other hand, pumping thousands of crores into Amaravati while giving peanuts to Rayalaseema will only stoke resentment in the backward region. Naidu harps on having brought Kia Motors to Rayalaseema. One swallow doesn’t make a summer. The region needs to have a sense of participation and empowerment. There is no easy way out of the right royal mess politicians have landed Andhra in.