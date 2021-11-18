STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Towards a booster dose policy

As the Union government is engaged with formulating a policy on booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine, various issues stand out.

Published: 18th November 2021

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

As the Union government is engaged with formulating a policy on booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine, various issues stand out. About 40 countries have already begun administering booster doses, while in India, just 38% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated. This has led to several healthcare workers in the nation taking self-prescribed boosters, fearing a breakout.

This is despite co-chair of the 28-lab Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Dr N K Arora appealing to people not to opt for booster doses at present as it would not be considered for certification. At the other end of the spectrum, there are people who have taken only their first dose but have refrained from taking the second to complete their vaccination, let alone considering a booster dose. Moreover, with a total of 113 crore doses administered in India, there are many who have not yet taken their first dose.

If and when a booster dose policy does see the light of day, the Centre and state governments will be faced with challenges on two fronts: one, to ensure that a maximum number of people complete full vaccination to be ready for the booster; two, streamlining the dose’s administration. The second will be more  challenging. Health officials need to ensure that booster shots are given on time to ensure maximum protective effects. The first two doses trigger antibodies, which are understood to last over six to eight months.

However, the vaccine-generated antibodies, while waning, leave a “memory signature” for T-cells—part of the immune system that develops from stem cells in the bone marrow to fight infection—to take over the fight against a possible viral resurgence. How far the “memory signature” lasts depends on the individual’s body. It is found to be compromised in senior citizens and those with comorbidities and immuno-compromised health. Therefore, apart from just determining which vaccines would be best suited for booster doses, there is a need to have a robust system in place to prioritise the right segments of people.

