Let the various shades of opinion coexist

The media has often been accused of headline hunting—creating sensation where there’s none. In reality though, the media doesn’t have to go far and beyond or even work hard when the likes of Kangana Ranaut abound in the public space. First, she named and shamed India’s freedom struggle, our independence as ‘bheek’ (alms) from the colonial masters.

No sooner had she finished singing such unparalleled paeans to British charity, a hitherto unknown quality, she targeted no less than the Father of the Nation. Her advice to fellow Indian citizens was ‘choose better heroes’ than Mahatma Gandhi and throw his insipid mantra of ahimsa to the dustbin of history. Kangana has clearly taken her role of Jhansi ki Rani to heart. Having won quite a few national film awards and Padma award too, she obviously takes her role seriously, of exhorting the nation to the right path. If her words have hurt and insulted numerous freedom fighters, their sacrifices, belittled our national history and defamed the nation in the process, so be it.

India is a democracy, with various shades of opinion. Everyone here has a right to have an opinion and express them, however absurd they sound. To attack her mental health is not on. Attacking her on gender terms is certainly not on. If you find her views unhinged, don’t listen. Switch off, unfollow. That is more civilised than character assassinations and troll threats. Stand-up comedian Vir Das’s exposition on ‘Two Indias’ at the Kennedy Centre, Washington DC, gives us another example. The Madhya Pradesh minister who has taken it upon himself to ban him would do well to take an opinion survey among the people first.