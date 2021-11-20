STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KIIFB is not beyond accountability

Borrowings by both the entities are liabilities of the government and hence should be included in the annual budget and accounts, the country’s top auditor suggested.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:55 AM

KIIFB

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

On the first Audit Diwas, observed on November 16, PM Narendra Modi showered praise on the Comptroller and Auditor General and said the time when auditing was seen with suspicion and fear was over. On the same day, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan indirectly referred to the CAG as a “sadist element” that wants to halt the state’s progress. What agitated him was the CAG’s report on state finances for 2020 tabled in the Assembly last week. For the second consecutive year, the CAG levelled serious criticisms against the state-run Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and warned that the state was walking towards a debt trap. The off-budget borrowings worth thousands of crores availed by KIIFB for funding infrastructure projects and the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL) for providing social security pensions bypassed the net borrowing ceiling of the state, observed the CAG. Borrowings by both the entities are liabilities of the government and hence should be included in the annual budget and accounts, the country’s top auditor suggested.

The suggestion didn’t go down well with the LDF government. KIIFB claims it is an independent financial institution that works on a growing annuity payment model and not an off-budget arrangement to avail loans. To substantiate this, KIIFB lists out budgetary allocation of fuel cess and a portion of motor vehicle tax as its sources of income. But it’s an admission that it has no revenue of its own and the state government has to defray its debt obligations. The basic question as to how a company that earns all its revenue from the state budget can claim that its borrowings and expenditure are outside the budget’s purview still remains unanswered. Nobody disputes the fact that projects funded by KIIFB have helped fast-track infrastructure development. It is also clear that its borrowings would end up as the liability of the state. With Kerala’s cumulative debt set to cross Rs 3.27 lakh crore (37% of GSDP) this fiscal, it is high time the borrowing policy is subjected to scrutiny. Including borrowings by KIIFB and KSSPL in the budget will only serve the purpose of transparency and add to the integrity of these institutions. Financial accountability is an essential feature of responsible governance. Taking on facts and figures with jibes is bad politics.

