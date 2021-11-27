STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Crypto regulation should be in sync with global policies

The proposed bill on cryptocurrencies to be tabled in the Parliament session next week has sparked fears of the government banning it for good.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

The proposed bill on cryptocurrencies to be tabled in the Parliament session next week has sparked fears of the government banning it for good. Some are holding out hope that officials may instead allow select virtual currencies to operate and flourish under a sound regulatory regime. The Jayant Sinha-led Standing Committee on Finance too is against the ban and in favour of regulation. But if there’s one authority that’s unwavering, it’s the RBI, which has been repeatedly voicing serious concerns from a macroeconomic and financial stability standpoint. It went one step ahead and banned private cryptos, but the Supreme Court struck it down last year. It’s now down to the government whether to ban them or find a middle path to allow and regulate virtual currencies and in the process make some money via taxes. 

Trouble is, there’s no unanimity as to which asset class such an incredibly empowering technology belongs to. It’s variously viewed as a security, commodity, property and currency. The classification is important as regulation and taxation policies apply accordingly and currently each country is writing its own nomenclature, complicating global regulation for the boundary-less and peer-to-peer nature of cryptocurrencies. While several central banks are at different stages of introducing their own digital currencies, they aren’t strictly cryptos that allow borderless transactions ensuring anonymity. 

 If regulators see cryptos as undermining existing currencies, and how easily they can be used for money laundering and tax evasion, users see them as an alternative to fiat money. Firm believers argue that cryptos like bitcoin have roots in Austrian economic history and that private currencies are the ultimate answer to shrinking the growing size of the state, fighting inflation and avoiding undue surveillance of tax sleuths. While no country will hand over currency control to private entities, whichever view the government takes, it must be in harmony with others as outright bans could compel users to transact with overseas exchanges, even illegally, for regulatory arbitrage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp