STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Mindgames behind Mamata fracture in Opposition unity

With the Trinamool Congress staying away from an opposition meeting called by the Congress ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the fracture in the anti-BJP unity appears beyond healing.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

With the Trinamool Congress staying away from an opposition meeting called by the Congress ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the fracture in the anti-BJP unity appears beyond healing. Ironically, the person who sought to become the fulcrum of opposition consolidation earlier this year is creating fissures in its unity now. Mamata Banerjee had in June claimed her primary objective was opposition integration and was ambiguous about being the prime ministerial face in the 2024 elections.

She was speaking from a position of strength as she had comprehensively trounced the BJP in the West Bengal polls, won a third consecutive term as chief minister and earned bragging rights to become the natural challenger to PM Narendra Modi’s rule. Anti-BJP forces fretting at the lack of killer instinct in the Congress saw promise in her brand of politics that bundles welfare measures with street-fighting qualities and fiery rhetoric. But the fly in the ointment was her restricted sphere of influence as against the pan-India Congress footprint. So Mamata bought into the idea of quickly building her own national base by poaching, furthering the BJP’s pursuit of a Congress-mukt Bharat.

The latest shock to the grand old party came from Meghalaya where 12 of its 17 legislators defected to the Trinamool. The desertions were induced just when the Congress was trying to find its bearings, cleaning up the mess in its state units, clumsily or otherwise. While the Trinamool sought to justify the defections claiming it could not wait endlessly for the grand old party  to set its house in order, the fact remains that a re-energised Congress would torpedo Didi’s ambitions to rule Delhi. Mamata is a wannabe PM in a hurry, but as Tripura’s local body elections showed, the possibility of defectors conjuring up instant results is remote. There is no substitute to gaining people’s trust through hard work.

The TMC is now trying to create an alternative Opposition grouping of non-Congress allies. It can be expected to be more animated than the Congress in disrupting Parliament, so as to strengthen the buzz around Mamata being the best bet to lead the entire Opposition. If only such matters are settled through lung power. No prizes for guessing who benefits big time from the rift.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp