What Bengaluru accidents reveal

A rash of civic accidents in Bengaluru over the past week—two fires and two collapsed buildings—have one common factor: negligence of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The accidents resulted in a horrific loss of lives and highlighted the lack of safety in homes and public spaces due to the actions of the BBMP, the builder and even the property owner. While there are detailed legislations in place to govern the city’s structures and growth, implementation has been tardy. Rampant violation of building bylaws, disregard of the floor area ratio and the merry addition of unauthorised floors has resulted in big buildings with weak foundations. A pliant bureaucracy that runs on a mutual benefit basis abets and even encourages such violations.

In fact, there is a dispute over the number of illegal buildings in Bengaluru—the Karnataka High Court’s order to the BBMP to conduct a survey of such structures resulted in an unbelievable 980 buildings across eight zones. Not surprisingly, the court threw the report back at the Palike and sought a resurvey. Officials have themselves admitted that 95% of the city’s structures do not comply with building norms.

This jungle growth and lack of accountability is aided by a number of factors, including changing government policies. In the 1990s, the JD(S) government introduced the Akrama-Sakrama scheme to regularise illegal structures, hoping to reap a bumper harvest by way of regularisation fees. This spurred builders to bend every rule in the book in anticipation of future benefit. The Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force, a police unit set up to protect government properties and keep a vigil on corrupt officials and underhand goings-on, was systematically defanged. Successive governments ardently followed the doomed Akrama-Sakrama scheme, which got mired in legal crosshairs and was eventually declared untenable by the Supreme Court. The government, forced to resort to legislation to keep the various lobbies happy, pushed through the new BBMP Act, 2020, which gives free rein to the violator and protects a benign officialdom. Such a trend does not bode well for Bengaluru and could mar its metamorphosis into a Smart City.

