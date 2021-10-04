STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Abortion amendment doesn't go far enough

The law is not inclusive of non-binary or trans persons who may be pregnant and seek an abortion.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act of 2021 recently came into force. The long-awaited amendment, passed earlier this year, raises the upper limit of abortions to 24 weeks from 20 for some categories of women, including survivors of rape. Further, there is no upper limit to terminate a pregnancy in cases of foetal anomalies if a medical board, to be set up by states and Union Territories, clears it. 

The amendment is a step in the right direction to ensure more women have access to safe abortions. It comes in the 50th year since the MTP Act was first passed and in the backdrop of developments in the US, where reproductive rights of women are being actively eroded after a Texas law found a way around the landmark Roe V Wade case that guaranteed abortion access to women. 

However, the amendment does not go far enough. The law is not inclusive of non-binary or trans persons who may be pregnant and seek an abortion. Significantly, the decision to terminate a pregnancy still does not rest with the woman alone. Rather, it is the doctor - two, if the gestation period is between 20 and 24 weeks - who has the final say in whether or not a woman may have an abortion. This is of grave concern as doctors have been known to charge exorbitant fees for the procedure (as per the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, 52 per cent of abortions were done in private hospitals), deny access to the service on moral grounds or send the woman or child to the courts even if the service can be legally provided.

According to NFHS data, 26 per cent of abortions were claimed to have been performed by the woman herself at home. While the amendment to the law is no doubt welcome, it will be meaningless without commensurate efforts to educate medical professionals on the legal rights of persons in need of abortions. Similarly, states should look at widening access to safe abortions as a way to reduce maternal mortality rates. The law should also not be a landmark by itself, but rather a step towards eventually allowing women the right to decide for themselves whether or not to continue with a pregnancy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abortion Abortion amendment Medical Termination of Pregnancy
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp