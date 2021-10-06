More needs to be done for women’s cricket

Pink ball, day-and-night Test and two well-matched sides are perfect ingredients for a thriller. Social media may not be the best indicator, but the interest the one-off Test between the Indian and Australian women at Gold Coast generated shows that the game is followed and cherished. If not for rain interruptions, the match could have had a result.

Perhaps it’s time the Indian cricket board and the other big members—Australia and England—do more for women’s cricket, especially the longer format. Though they have not played many, Australia and England have at least taken part in more Tests than India. The Indian women last played a Test at home in 2014. That shows how neglected the format has been. While we boast of the Ranji Trophy, one of the premier longer-format domestic tournaments for men, we don’t have any such event in women’s cricket. It has to be noted that both the ECB and Cricket Australia have their own domestic T20 versions of the IPL for women but the BCCI does not.

All cricket boards should look into more Test matches for women. And if they are serious about equality, having the decision review system (DRS) in these Tests too is one way to go. They should also consider warm-up matches. The ODIs between India and Australia too produced a lot of drama. The second match went to the last delivery and just when everyone thought India had won, an above-the-waist ball landed it in the Aussies’ favour. India managing to halt Australia’s 26-match winning streak was the high point.

Even when women play, whether it is ODIs or T20 internationals, they mostly do so during the day. The Australia tour showed how playing under lights brought more crowds to the stadiums and increased the buzz on television. Day-and-night cricket always sells and the Indian cricket body should look into this option. The BCCI has increased the match fees but it’s time the board starts marketing women’s cricket with more zeal.

