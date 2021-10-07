Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

In the Jammu and Kashmir government’s playbook, promises of industrial investment, tourist inflow, road construction and power generation, among others, are the yardsticks of normalcy in the Kashmir Valley. Tourists are indeed thronging the Valley and development work is being undertaken in an earnest manner. But the reality also is that death lurks at almost every corner. It strikes almost at will in an unseen and unsuspecting manner despite the government’s proclamations and statistical jugglery of a peaceful Kashmir.

This was driven home on Tuesday when militants shot dead three civilians in the space of a few hours, one of them a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, who did not follow in the footsteps of his community members and flee the Valley despite years of militancy, turmoil and bloodshed. Why the militants chose to target him is a matter of investigation, but the plausible reason is the administration’s recent steps, including the launching of a website, to facilitate and expedite the return of the Pandits to Kashmir. This was widely perceived to be a major initiative to bring back those who had fled to safer havens. Perhaps, by killing Bindroo, the militants wanted to send a chilling message to those who were planning to buy a flight ticket back to the Valley.

But whatever the intended message and Pakistan’s devious designs on Kashmir, the fact is that there is a deep sense of anger and hurt in the Valley currently. In such an atmosphere, suspicion hangs heavy and there is a trust deficit all around. Government officials don’t trust their own employees, inquisitive locals are seen as police informers and journalists are viewed as militant agents.

All this appears to be fuelling a dangerous trend wherein the space for pro-India sentiments is slowly shrinking. To arrest this, the government, both in the Centre and J&K, must quickly work in partnership with mainstream political parties so that separatist space is not allowed to expand. Such an official imprimatur is likely to get widespread support. This will also ensure that the gains made from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of the all-party meeting in June are not frittered away.