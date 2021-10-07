Domain expertise in court verdicts

The Madras High Court recently withdrew an order that mandated all new vehicles in Tamil Nadu to have a five-year bumper-to-bumper insurance coverage. It was forced to do so as industry bodies brought to its notice that such a product is non-existent and also not feasible at present. Obviously, the court lacked the technical knowledge, though it surely had good intentions. Almost immediately, another HC Bench reduced the maximum speed on highways from 120 kmph to 80 kmph. The intention again was good: the safety of road users. But is the reasoning based on scientific rationale and subject expertise? It is a universal phenomenon to increase speed limits as the road and vehicle quality get better. This need not necessarily lead to more accidents. What needs to be checked are the unscientific methods employed in road development that leaves newly built roads in bad shape in no time.

Courts generally confine themselves to the case at hand and the relevant laws. But the recent cases have shown the limits of judicial activism and should ignite a rethink. Richard Neely, former chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court, has rightly said, “It is not the function of a judge to act as a super board, or with the zeal of a pedantic schoolmaster substituting the judgment for that of the administrator.” The SC in 2007 quoted him to remind the Indian judiciary of what is expected of it.

Sharp and fair insights in interpreting laws have kept the executive in check and ensured justice. A courtroom mostly has people who are experts in law and have the best understanding of what is just and fair. However, the executive has a varied set of people ranging from experts in niche subjects and administrators with the best grasp of ground realities. The courts are surely the last guardian of the people whenever other arms of the state abuse power or act unfairly. But if they are dealing with alien subjects such as financial scandals, stock market manipulations, environmental skulduggery and such, judges should necessarily seek technical expertise. There is nothing wrong in seeking help from domain experts before pronouncing verdicts on such subjects. Otherwise, they may end up eating humble pie.

