Heed High Court advice, end church dispute in Kerala

It’s not about the faith and has nothing to do with the God they worship. The feud in Kerala’s Malankara Church is about the control of more than 1,000 churches and parishes. That’s exactly why Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court, while hearing some petitions in this regard, sought to know who is benefitting from the continuing fight between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the church. In recent days, the court has repeatedly called for an end to the feud, asking the leaders of the two factions to resolve the dispute in accordance with the 2017 Supreme Court verdict that upheld the 1934 constitution of the church. It said there’s only one constitution for the Malankara Church and hence, it cannot recognise the different factions. Alluding to the intense, often violent, tussle between the factions, the court said it’s high time the churches are allowed to function as the abode of God, not as a place of war.

The court’s call is both timely and appropriate, considering how the feud has continued even four years after the SC gave its clear-cut ruling. Ever since the verdict, the Jacobite faction has lost control over around 50 churches and may lose another 500-odd more if the Orthodox faction insists on implementing the order with regard to all those under dispute and takes legal recourse. The decades-old rift has resulted in the faithful being denied the right to worship and churches being locked up; it has even affected the burial of the dead—a highly sensitive matter within the community. It’s this situation that the court wants the church to resolve. As it rightly pointed out, the continuance of the dispute can only help vested interests, not the real devotees on either side.

While the Supreme Court verdict should certainly be relied upon, the solution cannot lie in either of the factions taking control of the churches and denying the members of the other their rights. The factions must realise the futility of continuing the fight and heed the court’s advice to end the matter once and for all. The current situation, as the court observed, benefits neither the faithful nor the Almighty.