Telangana shows the green way

The decision of the KCR government to levy Rs 5 to Rs 500 to mop up Rs 20 crore annually for Telangana Green Fund has earned the approbation of all sections. The burden on the people is very small but the benefit would be immense. The government seeks to collect a nominal amount of money from those belonging to all walks of life including people’s representatives, bureaucrats, students, work contractors and even from the public at the time of registering their property documents. Though the fund is not huge, it is being promoted as it is expected to ensure active participation of the people in the green movement by imparting a sense of belonging.

Though the initiative to raise funds to restore the green canopy along with a vibrant wildlife is a step in the right direction, the key to success lies in its proper implementation. The government has laid the road to reach the target by bringing in an amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act that made all gram panchayats raise their own nurseries for use in the afforestation drive. This initiative is being taken up on the back of a steady increase in forest cover since the formation of the state in 2014. According to the Forest Survey of India, the increase was 3.67%. In fact, the total forest area in Telangana is now 26,904 sq km, 24% of the state’s geographical expanse. This compares favourably to the national average of 21.34%.

The state has so far spent `6,556 crore on the restoration of green cover and rejuvenation of forests. The chief minister often says that the recognition of Haritha Haram by the UN as the world’s third-largest effort in increasing green cover is a proud moment for Telangana. At a time when forests are disappearing, the state is doing well to try and reverse the trend and one hopes it succeeds in this endeavour.