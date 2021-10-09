RBI’s calibrated exit to tighten liquidity

Effective monetary policy isn’t just about the right policy rates, but also having adequate system liquidity. Over the past 18 months, the RBI did well keeping rates low and providing ample liquidity. But with growth recovering, market watchers believe it’s about time the central bank starts formulating its exit strategy. On Friday, Governor Shaktikanta Das did announce a rollback of the Covid-19 emergency measures, particularly winding down the G-SAP programme through which the RBI injects liquidity by buying government bonds. It also announced 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions to absorb surplus funds, but this amounts to liquidity management and not actual liquidity tightening.

One of the downsides of surplus liquidity includes stickiness in overnight money market rates, which ideally must be closer to the operative policy rate to ensure that inter-market lending and borrowing remain smooth. Some fear that despite Friday’s VRRR auctions, it’s unlikely that the short end, or overnight rates, will inch closer to the policy rate—currently reverse repo—set at 3.35%. But as the RBI had demonstrated last month, even 7/14-day VRRR auctions can influence short end rates, not just to reverse repo but all the way up to repo rate that’s now held at 4%. Fair enough. But this too amounts to redistribution and repricing of liquidity and not durable absorption, unless the RBI undertakes 28/56-day VRRR auctions.

Some of the other direct liquidity tightening tools that the central bank has includes cash management bills, market stabilisation schemes, cash reserve ratio hikes and forex swaps. But for now, it is placing its bets on natural stabilisers like increase in credit offtake and expansion of currency in circulation. Until now, surplus liquidity has failed to percolate across the curve and having Rs 12-13 lakh crore excess liquidity simply isn’t warranted or desirable. At least one MPC member has been vocal about the unease due to extraordinary liquidity and skewed overnight market rates. With growth recovery on track, the RBI must calibrate an exit strategy including raising the reverse repo rate next February, if not in December.

