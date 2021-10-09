STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

RBI’s calibrated exit to tighten liquidity

Effective monetary policy isn’t just about the right policy rates, but also having adequate system liquidity.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)

Effective monetary policy isn’t just about the right policy rates, but also having adequate system liquidity. Over the past 18 months, the RBI did well keeping rates low and providing ample liquidity. But with growth recovering, market watchers believe it’s about time the central bank starts formulating its exit strategy. On Friday, Governor Shaktikanta Das did announce a rollback of the Covid-19 emergency measures, particularly winding down the G-SAP programme through which the RBI injects liquidity by buying government bonds. It also announced 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions to absorb surplus funds, but this amounts to liquidity management and not actual liquidity tightening. 

One of the downsides of surplus liquidity includes stickiness in overnight money market rates, which ideally must be closer to the operative policy rate to ensure that inter-market lending and borrowing remain smooth. Some fear that despite Friday’s VRRR auctions, it’s unlikely that the short end, or overnight rates, will inch closer to the policy rate—currently reverse repo—set at 3.35%. But as the RBI had demonstrated last month, even 7/14-day VRRR auctions can influence short end rates, not just to reverse repo but all the way up to repo rate that’s now held at 4%. Fair enough. But this too amounts to redistribution and repricing of liquidity and not durable absorption, unless the RBI undertakes 28/56-day VRRR auctions. 

Some of the other direct liquidity tightening tools that the central bank has includes cash management bills, market stabilisation schemes, cash reserve ratio hikes and forex swaps. But for now, it is placing its bets on natural stabilisers like increase in credit offtake and expansion of currency in circulation. Until now, surplus liquidity has failed to percolate across the curve and having Rs 12-13 lakh crore excess liquidity simply isn’t warranted or desirable. At least one MPC member has been vocal about the unease due to extraordinary liquidity and skewed overnight market rates. With growth recovery on track, the RBI must calibrate an exit strategy including raising the reverse repo rate next February, if not in December.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp