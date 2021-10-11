Languid pace of the due process of law in Uttar Pradesh

Due process of law is a much abused phrase across India. The twists and turns it is capable of taking could put a contortionist to shame. It works differently when an accused oozes power. Like accepting the surrender of a few lackeys for a murder by a powerful ganglord, only for them to walk free later for want of evidence. Or the arrest of a few sidekicks of an MP for the murder of his company employee while the powerful man is on the run. It works enthusiastically against a party that is out of power.

But when a horrific crime is committed by a member of the ruling party, the law enforcement ecosystem at times conspires to thrash out the best possible exit strategy. Sample this: “The driver is 100% responsible for mowing down people in Lakhimpur Kheri. There might have been others in the vehicle who egged him on, but it was the man behind the wheel who took the final call.” Coming from a very senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh, this suggested how the case against Ashish, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, could be reduced to that of an instigator. After a video emerged of the cars of Ashish’s family plowing through a bunch of farmers from behind, showing the brazenness of the attack, he had nowhere to hide.

Despite last Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur and an FIR filed naming Ashish and others based on a police complaint from farmers, the first arrests happened only on Thursday as the Supreme Court got nosey. UP’s counsel Harish Salve agreed in court that the damning video clip indicated a clear case of murder. He had no leg to stand on when Chief Justice of India N V Ramana asked why Ashish was served summons instead of being arrested outright. Ashish finally turned up for questioning on Saturday and was arrested later in the day. Interestingly, the CJI’s cryptic comments on not transferring the case to the CBI indicated what he thought of the caged parrot. Amid the outrage, the role of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was curious. He helped broker a quick deal on compensation, FIR and judicial probe. Has he been turned by the BJP, as the buzz seems to indicate?