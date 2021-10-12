Sensationalism amid huge volumes of hard drugs

With decades of organised derangement in Manipur or Punjab behind us, crossborder drug cartels have shown us their capacity to produce a frightening kind of anomie and malaise on a mass, social scale. The haul of 2,988.21 kg of heroin from Mundra port in Gujarat, barely a fortnight ago, alerts us to the humongous volumes of hard drugs flowing in. We are talking supranational forces here, with powerful nodes everywhere— with the unlovely Taliban inserting itself at one of the matrix.

But what has been catching public attention is souped-up drama at the lowly end of the feeding chain: celebrities, starlets and actors being netted by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Whether it was the hysteria over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, or the ‘cruise drugs’ case running on a screen near you right now, the story fed to you is about consumption—that too, often about the soft drug cannabis, which India hardly needs to ‘import’. To be sure, celebrity drug busts do point to the easy availability of a whole range of ‘party drugs’, borne along WhatsApp chats, Bitcoin transactions and strands of the dark web.

In its October 2 luxury cruise ship raid, NCB claims to have seized ecstasy, cocaine, methadone and cannabis, in unspecified volumes. Big or small has become secondary, though. Media found its sensational bit: the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan. As could have been foretold (and perhaps was), the case has taken on a distinct political edge. As it is, NCB has not quite covered itself in glory: What came through was its reliance on ‘dubious’ elements.

Now, the celeb son and his friends find themselves being denied bail for no conceivable legal or investigative reasons. The ground rule is quite clear: bail must be the norm, jail the exception. It’s time the Supreme Court laid down the bail guideline in no uncertain terms. Exemplary arrests do not work and are not exactly justice. Besides, finding gratification in headline-hunting via shady, selfie-clicking informers will leave the real problem exactly where it is.