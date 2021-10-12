The Singapore 2050 dream of Tamil Nadu

The pandemic and a battered economy have left state exchequers in tatters. State governments are stuck between a substantial dip in their tax revenues on one side and the Central government policies that throttled the former’s freedom to expand their revenue sources on the other. Most of them are banging against the borrowing limits set by the Financial Responsibility Act of 2003.

Once they cross 3.5% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the limit recommended by the 15th Finance Commission and accepted by the Centre, they require a nod for additional borrowing. The fact is that no state government wants to be in such a situation. Tamil Nadu, one of the top revenue-generating states with enormous untapped wealth, is facing a revenue deficit of about Rs 50,000 crore. With its GSDP estimated to be around Rs 21.36 lakh crore, it can borrow up to Rs 75,000 crore, which is 3.5% of GSDP. Capital expenditure has had a spectacular fall over the last few years.

Even revenue spending dropped by nearly a fifth, of which 20% was financed by debt. The situation is so precarious that the state is borrowing to pay interest and salaries. Definitely, it is not a sustainable model. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan told this newspaper in a recent exclusive chat that there is a serious revenue problem that needs to be fixed. He has called for a rethink and underlined the need to reassess the way we manage assets and investments. He has suggested ways to monetise revenue-generating assets. Banks and funding institutions are more than happy to lend because the cash flows are linked to future revenues of the special purpose vehicles.

There is no need to bring in the entire investment from the government kitty. This will also help the state expand its investment horizon. The dream of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 is not an unrealistic target for the state, according to him. The state will need to grow at about 12- 13% annually in notional terms. He strongly believes that the state can do a ‘Singapore’ in the next three decades, by pushing up per-capita income from the current levels more than 10 times to about $50,000 by 2050. This is a huge target, and one can only hope it won’t end up like India’s $5-trillion target by 2024.