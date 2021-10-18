STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Boost to infrastructure through teamwork

Collaboration is the secret sauce of all projects and the government, it appears, is belatedly giving it a burl.

Published: 18th October 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha has 2500 acre of industry-ready plots near Paradip port, home to a large crude oil refinery facility of IOCL, for investors intending to set up petrochemical units.

Official data shows as many as 483 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns aggregating Rs 4.43 lakh crore. (Representational Image)

Collaboration is the secret sauce of all projects and the government, it appears, is belatedly giving it a burl. The Gati Shakti National Master Plan launched last week essentially integrates 16 central ministries including railways, roads and ports using technology, satellite mapping and data tools. It facilitates integrated planning and coordinated project implementation; such teamwork is expected to lower logistics costs by about 8%, or lead to savings in excess of Rs 20 lakh crore. Surely, this isn’t a post-Covid-19 prompted evolution. The Centre could have started reaping results had it rolled out the technocentric administrative initiative alongside its ballyhooed Rs 100 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline in 2019. Even now, while the effort is commendable, it’s missing another centrepiece, i.e., states, holding calling cards to land acquisition and other critical decisions.

Often nations pound the drum of infrastructure development in the face of every economic slowdown, recession and depression. That’s because it’s the ideal way through which public expenditure supports growth, ensures better utilisation of scarce funds, generates large-scale jobs, encourages private investments and revives economies in the process. From the New Deal in the US after the Great Depression to the infrastructure boom in China after the 2008 financial crisis, infrastructure has been the go-to game for achieving socio-economic transformation. This has been the case in India too; studies have shown how for every rupee the government spends on infrastructure, gains worth Rs 2.5-3.5 worth are added to the GDP. Only, project delays are getting in the way of economic prosperity, which the Centre hopes to correct via Gati Shakti.

Official data shows as many as 483 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns aggregating Rs 4.43 lakh crore. Even among the implemented projects across SEZs and industrial parks, many have suffered from inefficient multi-modal connectivity that boosts export competitiveness. While the Gati Shakti plan addresses this by building 500 multimodal hubs incurring Rs 50,000 crore additional investment, the government must also focus on areas such as power sector reforms to ensure uninterrupted electricity, particularly, amid rising coal shortages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp