Insuring against frivolous claim rejections

Insurance

A general insurance company recently rejected an accidental death benefit claim under its motor insurance plan on the pretext that the insured was riding a bike with 346 CC engine capacity, while as per the terms and conditions of the policy, the claim is payable only if the bike has a capacity of  150 CC or less. Insurance companies find many reasons to deny claims—partially or fully—but this case comes across as rather peculiar. If you look at a standard two-wheeler policy document, one would find it difficult to come across any such clause. But then how many policyholders have the wherewithal or patience to contest this legally. Going to the insurance ombudsman or fighting it out in consumer courts is easier said than done.

Insurance penetration in India at just 4.76% of GDP is one of the lowest—life insurance (3.76%) and general insurance (1%). Such low levels of insurance penetration signals a failure at many levels—from the government and regulator to insurers. For the longest time, insurance has been sold as an instrument for savings/investment rather than for giving protection against financial distress due to death (of the insured), medical emergency or any other damages to person or property.

Despite all the talk and columns written in personal finance pages of newspapers, things haven’t changed much. Mis-selling remains rampant. Prospective policyholders are not given proper information about exclusions and exceptions in a policy. Instead, the benefits are highlighted or overstated, with clauses or conditions in fine print played down. This results in rejection of claims when a policyholder needs it most. As many as 15% of health and motor insurance policy claims are rejected by insurers. In case of private sector insurers, the claims rejection ratio goes up to around 25% in case of health and motor insurance.

The insurance regulator—IRDAI—has been accused of being more considerate to the business interest of insurers than that of policyholders. It is time IRDAI takes a stand against such frivolous excuses for rejecting claims of policyholders. It can take some cue from SEBI, which has taken several steps to safeguard the interest of investors.

