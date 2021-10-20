STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

When families are abruptly evicted with no notice

Amid the festive season, a community of 50 families living on the pavements of Egmore in the heart of Chennai were suddenly evicted by the city corporation.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation board on display stating ‘encroachers will be punished’ after people were evicted from the spot on Saturday at Egmore in Chennai | R Satish babu

Amid the festive season, a community of 50 families living on the pavements of Egmore in the heart of Chennai were suddenly evicted by the city corporation. The community has, like others before, fought the eviction that has been implemented without any preparation to provide the families permanent housing.

The civic body’s plan ostensibly is to move them into temporary shelters and eventually into permanent housing. However, the question arises as to why this community had to be evicted suddenly without alternative housing already prepared. 

This is not an isolated phenomenon. Through the course of the pandemic, evictions continued in India, pushing already vulnerable people to the brink. A recent report showed that over 2,000 families were evicted in TN from March 2020 to June 2021. More often than not, evictions for so-called development projects have resulted in thousands of people being moved from the heart of a city to the margins, to live in huge colonies 20-30 km away—ghettos—that only replicate the SC colonies adjoining villages. The presence of ‘slum’ communities in the city keeps the metropolis running while also ensuring their own quality of life through better healthcare and social mobility through better education. Yet development is seen as a phenomenon isolated from the people who need it the most. 

While there has been a degree of continuity in the policy of evictions and resettlement as practiced by the DMK and AIADMK, the former seems to now consider the value of resettling communities within city limits. Its government says it will look at building new tenements within the Corporation limits. This will go a long way in mitigating loss of livelihood and school dropouts—both of which have hurt communities that have been shifted to large settlements outside the city over the past 15 years. However, the verbal assurances mean little when families can still be abruptly evicted with neither notice nor guarantee of housing. The state recently changed the name of the erstwhile slum clearance board to TN Urban Habitat Development Board. But it is not enough to change nomenclature. The inhumane attitude must change too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp