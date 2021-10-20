When families are abruptly evicted with no notice

Amid the festive season, a community of 50 families living on the pavements of Egmore in the heart of Chennai were suddenly evicted by the city corporation. The community has, like others before, fought the eviction that has been implemented without any preparation to provide the families permanent housing.

The civic body’s plan ostensibly is to move them into temporary shelters and eventually into permanent housing. However, the question arises as to why this community had to be evicted suddenly without alternative housing already prepared.

This is not an isolated phenomenon. Through the course of the pandemic, evictions continued in India, pushing already vulnerable people to the brink. A recent report showed that over 2,000 families were evicted in TN from March 2020 to June 2021. More often than not, evictions for so-called development projects have resulted in thousands of people being moved from the heart of a city to the margins, to live in huge colonies 20-30 km away—ghettos—that only replicate the SC colonies adjoining villages. The presence of ‘slum’ communities in the city keeps the metropolis running while also ensuring their own quality of life through better healthcare and social mobility through better education. Yet development is seen as a phenomenon isolated from the people who need it the most.

While there has been a degree of continuity in the policy of evictions and resettlement as practiced by the DMK and AIADMK, the former seems to now consider the value of resettling communities within city limits. Its government says it will look at building new tenements within the Corporation limits. This will go a long way in mitigating loss of livelihood and school dropouts—both of which have hurt communities that have been shifted to large settlements outside the city over the past 15 years. However, the verbal assurances mean little when families can still be abruptly evicted with neither notice nor guarantee of housing. The state recently changed the name of the erstwhile slum clearance board to TN Urban Habitat Development Board. But it is not enough to change nomenclature. The inhumane attitude must change too.