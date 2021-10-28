STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crisis a chance to revamp Kerala education sector

The present admission crisis should be seen as an opportunity to address these issues.

Published: 28th October 2021

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

The latest crisis in Kerala’s education sector is both unprecedented and curious. After two rounds of seat allotments in higher secondary courses (Class 11), more than 1.15 lakh eligible students are still out of the admission process. Even among the top scorers—those who have obtained A Plus in all subjects in Class 10—as many as 5,812 students have failed to secure admission. 

After being criticised for failing to foresee the crisis, the state government increased higher secondary seats by 20% in seven districts, but the measure seems to have been insufficient considering how about one-third of the applicants are still struggling to get in. While a record pass percentage in Class 10 this year (99.47%) due to the liberal examination and valuation pattern is primarily responsible for the situation, the crisis has thoroughly exposed the inadequacies in the state education sector, which have for years forced students to move out of the state to pursue education, especially after Classes 10 and 12. While Kerala has made great strides in school education, setting a model for others to follow, its higher education sector is still deficient on many counts.

The present admission crisis should be seen as an opportunity to address these issues. The pride of ensuring a win for all may sound fancy for any government, but taking the shortcut of liberal examination practices is not a justifiable way to achieve that. Recently, the rush of Kerala students for admission to colleges in Delhi and elsewhere had triggered a debate on the quality of higher education in the state, prompting even CM Pinarayi Vijayan to sound caution. There is another way to look at the present problem too. Kerala had universalised secondary education years before the Right to Education Act came into force. It is time to raise the bar. Why can’t there be a system where all students seeking admission to Class 11 are allowed to join the neighbourhood school without hassle? With the kind of infrastructure created in government schools under the public education protection mission, what the state really needs will be a few hundred more qualified teachers. Every student who has cleared Class 10 examination deserves a chance to continue education, and it’s the government’s duty to ensure that.
 

Comments

