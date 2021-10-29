Test of strength for YSRC in AP bypoll

Even as the dust settles after the latest political storm over the TDP’s invectives against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the subsequent attack on the opposition party’s head office in Andhra Pradesh, one can expect yet another bout shortly. All eyes are now on the Badvel SC reserved Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is to be held tomorrow. It is expected to be a walk in the park for the ruling YSRC as the TDP and film actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena have preferred not to contest the election. For the first time, there will be a straight fight between the YSRC and the BJP, which is itching to replace the TDP as the main opposition in the state.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the untimely demise of Dr Venkata Subbaiah of the YSRC, who won by a margin of 44,000 votes in 2019. YSRC supremo and Chief Minister Jagan has fielded the late leader’s widow Dr Sudha and directed his foot soldiers to widen the winning margin to one lakh this time. It may be possible considering the absence of the main opposition, but here is the catch. The BJP, which fared worse than NOTA and garnered a mere 735 votes here in 2019, is banking on the overt support of its ally Jana Sena and covert support of local TDP cadre. The TDP had secured 32% vote share in the last Assembly polls. If the BJP manages to pocket the same or even 10%, it will indeed be a miracle.

On the other hand, even a slight dip in the expected winning margin could be construed as a setback to the YSRC. Seen from this perspective, it is a test of strength for Jagan, who his party workers believe has a Teflon coating notwithstanding the controversies that have engulfed his administration in the last two-and-a-half-years. Conscious of the pitfalls ahead, the YSRC has deployed senior hand Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and at least a dozen other leaders to make it a one-sided contest. Though sympathy factor and local issues come into play, the bypoll will indicate to some extent the public mood over the Jagan government’s performance.

