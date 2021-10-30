As credit cycle takes off, must avoid irrational lending

If the projected economic growth recovery sustains, the credit cycle will likely take off next fiscal. That’s good news for banks, which are battling dismal growth for several quarters at a stretch. In FY22, credit growth is pegged at 7.5-8%, better than the 5% seen in FY21 and 6.8% during the pre-pandemic FY20. That said, it’s important to avoid the mistakes of the past credit cycle. As the RBI noted, the six-year period between 2007-08 and 2013-14 saw bank credit boom as non-food credit registered double-digit growth driven by the star sector—industry, including infrastructure. But when the cycle reversed, it took six years (and counting) between 2014-15 and 2020-2021 to clean up the mess, during which overall credit growth decelerated, with industry emerging as the anti-hero.

Incidentally though, during the entire correction phase, the overall non-food credit growth was primarily driven by the retail segment, particularly personal loans, whose share in outstanding bank credit touched 25.9% as on March 2021 from 16.4% a decade ago—which means some amount of bad loans are inevitable. In contrast, industrial loans decelerated and even turned negative for the first time in FY21, with working capital loans that account for a third of total credit contracting last fiscal. But more than the decline in industrial loans, it’s the toxic loan pile that bled both banks’ books and credibility.

Now, as the twin-balance sheet problem is getting out of the way and corporate stress is reducing, it’s about time for the credit market to defreeze. As aggregate demand picks up and capacity utilisation increases, industries will be out scouting for credit. And when the cycle takes off, some amount of bad loans are unavoidable, just like how genuine business failures are integral to the corporate world. But as they say, it’s the dose that makes the poison. Banks, their promoters, particularly the government, and the banking regulator must be vigilant to avoid irrational lending. If the NPA problem repeats this time, it’ll knock down the government’s ambitious bank privatisation plan 360 degrees out of phase.

