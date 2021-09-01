STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Bounce-back slows on Covid fears, damp consumer sentiment

In Mumbai, August registrations of home sales fell 32% to 6,635 deals compared to the previous month of July, after lower stamp duty sops were withdrawn.

Published: 01st September 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Representational image | Reuters

The looming fear of a third wave of new, resistant strains of Covid and continuing sagging consumer sentiment have ganged up to puncture the economy’s bounce-back. The indicators are there. Two-wheeler and home sales, bellwethers of consumer sentiment, are stagnant. Closed colleges and lockdown restrictions have ensured that the inventory/ stockpile of popular brands from Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and other big two-wheeler manufacturers has risen from an average 40-45 days to over 75 days. Though the first four months of the current fiscal show offtake of two-wheelers has recovered to prepandemic levels, the slow growth is worrisome. In Mumbai, August registrations of home sales fell 32% to 6,635 deals compared to the previous month of July, after lower stamp duty sops were withdrawn.

The elephant in the room is poor consumer sentiment. Though registering some improvement, it is continuing to sag. CMIE’s index of consumer sentiment for July 2021 was 45% lower than in March 2020. Increased demand and consumer buying is what makes an economic rebound. However, CMIE points out that average household incomes have fallen 14.9% during 2020-21; and if you make adjustments for 6% inflation, the real fall may be as high as 20%.

No wonder people are holding on to their money and only buying what they think are necessities. Again, CMIE says those who lost jobs have moved to lower-paying ones. So while employment came back, income did not. This has made people skeptical of any near-term turnaround. Meanwhile, manufacturers, by repeatedly hiking prices, have dampened consumer demand further. Prices of motorbikes and scooters for instance have risen 25% in the last two years. Maruti Suzuki, the largest of passenger car manufacturers, has announced a price hike from September across all its models—its fourth this year! The same is the story in the construction industry—all input costs are moving north. Manufacturers in turn are blaming the government for higher taxes on input commodities. If industry and government don’t work together to make life less expensive for the common man, it is unlikely there will be any bounce back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian economy COVID-19 coronavirus Coronavirus impact automobile industry
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp