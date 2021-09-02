STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why the fight for survival is within for Congress in Kerala

Groupism has been the curse of the Congress in Kerala, progressively weakening the party over the years and decisively undermining its electoral performance time and again.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, left, and state Congress president K Sudhakaran

The current turmoil in the Kerala unit of the Congress is a manifestation of the factional politics ingrained in its culture and shows how sections of leaders have failed to learn from the debacle in the recent Assembly polls. While the appointment of K Sudhakaran as the new head of the state unit and V D Satheesan as the leader of the opposition itself caused some heartburn, all hell broke loose when the list of presidents for 14 district units was announced last week, with some leaders representing the two main factions, including two-time chief minister Ommen Chandy, accusing the Sudhakaran-Satheesan duo of ignoring them and acting unilaterally.

Groupism has been the curse of the Congress in Kerala, progressively weakening the party over the years and decisively undermining its electoral performance time and again. The party has been in the grip of two groups—named I (for Indira) and A (for Antony)—for the last four decades. The groups—formed in 1979-80 and headed by A K Antony and K Karunakaran—have traditionally shared party posts, election tickets and the spoils of success among themselves, leaving those without group affiliations often frustrated and neglected. The party is paying the price for feeding and nurturing factionalism and yielding to the unreasonable demands of group leaders.

The post-election organisational changes effected by the central leadership should be seen as a bold and timely attempt to break the shackles of groupism and help the party reinvent itself as a credible alternative to the ruling CPM. In what could be seen as signs of change, some leaders who previously identified themselves with either of the factions have started to move out. If the party sticks to its objective, the factions may become irrelevant soon. Inner-party democracy is a must, but that should not be exploited by individuals and groups to further their interests above that of the party. The Congress in Kerala has two paths to choose from. One, continue to invest in factionalism, refuse to change and become extinct. Two, end cronyism, infuse fresh blood, embrace change and try to stay politically relevant, which could help it become fighting fit when the next electoral battle arrives.

